Ingram (neck) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Ingram continued to operate with a cap on his reps this week as he attempts to put an end to what so far has been a two-game absence due to a neck injury. With James Conner (knee) on injured reserve and out for at least the next four contests, Ingram seemingly would be the top candidate to produce out of the Cardinals backfield when he's healthy, but that hasn't come to pass yet. Ingram's status for Week 6 could gain some clarity once the team posts Friday's practice report, but if he's limited or sidelined Sunday at the Rams, Arizona's options at running back will be undrafted rookie Emari Demercado, Tony Jones and practice-squad members Damien Williams and Corey Clement.