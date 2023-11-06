Ingram rushed nine times for eight yards and wasn't targeted in the Cardinals' 27-0 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

With James Conner (knee) still on IR and Emari Demercado (toe) inactive, Ingram had an opportunity to helm the Cardinals' backfield. However the combination of a tough Browns defense and stacked fronts thanks to the presence of rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Tune under center for Arizona made it a forgettable day for Ingram before game script essentially froze out the ground attack. Conner is reportedly in play for a Week 10 return against the Falcons, but even if he sits out at least one more game, it's possible Demercado returns and relegates Ingram back to a complementary role.