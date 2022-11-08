Ingram had a two-yard carry during Sunday's 31-21 defeat to the Seahawks.

With James Conner sidelined Weeks 6-8 due to a rib injury, Ingram got a bit of run on offense, notching 12 carries for 21 yards and a touchdown and hauling in both targets for 23 yards. But Conner returned to the lineup Week 9 and paced the Cardinals backfield with a 71 percent snap share and 12 touches, while Eno Benjamin moved back to a reserve role (27 percent, five touches). That left just one offensive play for Ingram, which leaves the rookie sixth-round pick on the outside looking in for reps as long as Conner is available.

More News