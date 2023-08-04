Ingram is tending to an undisclosed injury in the early stages of training camp, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The first full week of camp has seen Ingram suited up for practice but spending his time on the side during drills, per Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com. Considering James Conner may not see many, if any, snaps during the preseason, Arizona added six-year pro Marlon Mack to its backfield Friday. As such, the team's backs not named Conner, Ingram and Mack are Corey Clement, Ty'Son Williams and Emari Demercado.
More News
-
Cardinals' Keaontay Ingram: Records just 31 touches as rookie•
-
Cardinals' Keaontay Ingram: Should get bigger role sans Conner•
-
Cardinals' Keaontay Ingram: Carries once in loss•
-
Cardinals' Keaontay Ingram: Gets five rushes Monday•
-
Cardinals' Keaontay Ingram: Becomes No. 2 running back•
-
Cardinals' Keaontay Ingram: Tallies one carry in Week 9•