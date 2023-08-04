Ingram is tending to an undisclosed injury in the early stages of training camp, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The first full week of camp has seen Ingram suited up for practice but spending his time on the side during drills, per Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com. Considering James Conner may not see many, if any, snaps during the preseason, Arizona added six-year pro Marlon Mack to its backfield Friday. As such, the team's backs not named Conner, Ingram and Mack are Corey Clement, Ty'Son Williams and Emari Demercado.