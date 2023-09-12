Ingram had five carries for minus-4 yards during Sunday's 20-16 defeat at Washington.

Ingram's first four rushes all went for negative yardage, including three of them for minus-3 yards, so his final carry for six yards canceled out two of those losses. He also didn't get much run on offense (seven snaps), with James Conner easily pacing Cardinals running backs with 52 (of 62) plays and 19 touches for 70 yards from scrimmage. As a result, Ingram remains a fantasy non-entity without some sort of absence from Conner.