Play

Johnson (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Browns, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Johnson has yet to suit up since the team's Week 12 bye, marking his third consecutive absence and fourth overall this season. If he continues to be a healthy scratch the rest of the way, he'll finish his rookie campaign with a 21-187-1 line on 42 targets.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories