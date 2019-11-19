Johnson recorded two catches (on two targets) for 14 yards during Sunday's 36-26 loss in San Francisco.

Among Cardinals outside receivers, Johnson led them all with a 33 percent share of the offensive plays. And again, he failed to impact the box score much, failing short of 20 receiving yards for the sixth time in 10 appearances this season. Because he has just 8.9 yards per catch, 4.5 yards per target and a 50 percent catch rate in 2019, it's difficult to rely on Johnson from week to week.