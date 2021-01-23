Johnson finished the 2020 season with 15 catches (on 23 targets) for 173 yards and no touchdowns in eight appearances.

Johnson was a healthy scratch for eight of the Cardinals' first 10 contests of the campaign, but a positive COVID test and injuries to the receiving corps allowed him to get on the field down the stretch. Tossing aside his two longest catches of the season -- 45 and 32 yards -- his other 13 receptions went for a miserable 7.4 YPC and 4.6 YPT. A 2019 sixth-round pick, Johnson has two years remaining on his rookie deal, but the presence of DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk, possibility Larry Fitzgerald returns and potential for offseason additions doesn't guarantee Johnson anything heading into the offseason.