Johnson recorded 21 catches (on 42 targets) for 187 yards and one touchdown in 10 appearances during the 2019 campaign.

A regular in the Cardinals offense through Week 11, Johnson was a healthy scratch for the last six games of the season. The weekly decision was a curious one, considering the team was unable to get consistent production out of its outside receivers. Perhaps a full offseason to get acquainted with Kyler Murray and within coach Kliff Kingsbury's system will help Johnson regain a hold in the WR rotation, but he also will have competition for reps in the form of Trent Sherfield and fellow 2019 draftees Andy Isabella and Hakeem Butler.