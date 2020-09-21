The Cardinals activated Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Johnson is eligible to rejoin the team, and he'll begin preparing for Sunday's game versus the Lions. The 23-year-old wideout averaged 37.8 snaps per game in 2019, but he likely won't garner the same usage right away with DeAndre Hopkins in the picture now. He'll battle with Andy Isabella and Trent Sherfield for reps.