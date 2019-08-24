Johnson hauled in all seven of his targets for 85 yards in the team's third preseason game against Minnesota.

Johnson didn't make his first catch until late in the opening quarter, but still made a number of long catches. Specifically, he was on the receiving end of 19 and 29 yard passes from Kyler Murray, accounting for over half of his total yardage. There's been recent buzz that Johnson could emerge as the team's number three receiver, and this performance will only add to that speculation.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Dion

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 6.0

    You've got two options at tight end: Go big early, or wait. Dave Richard breaks the position...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 6.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...