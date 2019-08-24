Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Continues push for bigger role
Johnson hauled in all seven of his targets for 85 yards in the team's third preseason game against Minnesota.
Johnson didn't make his first catch until late in the opening quarter, but still made a number of long catches. Specifically, he was on the receiving end of 19 and 29 yard passes from Kyler Murray, accounting for over half of his total yardage. There's been recent buzz that Johnson could emerge as the team's number three receiver, and this performance will only add to that speculation.
