Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Does little with targets Sunday
Johnson caught three of seven targets for 22 yards and added one carry for three yards in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Bengals.
Getting the start with Christian Kirk (ankle) and Damiere Byrd (hamstring) both inactive, Johnson was second only to Larry Fitzgerald in targets for the Cardinals on the day but wasn't able to do much damage with them -- his longest catch went for only nine yards. The rookie sixth-round pick will continue to feature in Kliff Kingsbury's WR-heavy game plan even after his competition gets healthy, but as yet Johnson hasn't shown he'll be able to contribute much fantasy value even when he lands in an expanded role.
