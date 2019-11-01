Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: First career scoring grab
Johnson secured two of three targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' 28-25 loss to the 49ers on Thursday.
A healthy inactive just four days prior in Week 8, Johnson made an impact Thursday with a nine-yard touchdown grab early in the third quarter. The rookie hasn't come close to matching his 5-46 line from Week 1 against the Lions, and despite logging his first career touchdown Thursday, his production will remain hard to trust in Week 10 against the Buccaneers.
