Johnson brought in all four of his targets for 19 yards in the Cardinals' 20-7 preseason loss to the Broncos on Thursday.

Johnson put a solid stamp on his strong preseason with Thursday's performance, seemingly cementing his case for the No. 4 receiver job to open the campaign. The Fresno State product has outperformed his sixth-round pedigree thus far, and it now remains to be seen if he'll be able to carry that over into the regular season with what figure to be fewer opportunities overall.