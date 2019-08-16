Johnson caught three of six targets for 23 yards during Thursday's 33-26 loss to Oakland.

Johnson showed a little bit of rhythm with Kyler Murray early in the game, snagging an eight-yard pass underneath and coming down with a shot downfield that was called back for offensive pass interference. The Cardinals loaded up on young targets in the draft and so there might have been some surprise associated with Johnson -- a sixth rounder -- not being buried on the depth chart. Johnson can hold his own though, leaving Fresno State as the school's career leader with 275 catches and 3,463 yards, and could be a solid depth option in Arizona's open attack.