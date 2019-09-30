Johnson notched two catches (on three targets) for 19 yards during Sunday's 27-10 defeat to the Seahawks.

Johnson has settled into the fourth-most utilized wide receiver for the Cardinals. The status quo was maintained Week 4, even with Damiere Byrd (hamstring) out of the lineup. Byrd's absence thrust Trent Sherfield into an increased role, with Sherfield matching Larry Fitzgerald's workload (53 of 63 snaps on offense) behind Christian Kirk (59) and ahead of Johnson (36). Having said that, Kirk suffered a wicked lower leg injury near the end of this contest, so Johnson's standing as his direct backup could result in a corresponding boost in work.