Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Since hauling in five of 10 targets in the season-opening tie with Detroit in his NFL debut, Johnson has seen his role in the Cardinals' passing attack diminish. He's notched only 12 receptions over the past six games and played a season-low five snaps in the Week 7 win over the Giants while the coaching staff handed more opportunities to Pharoh Cooper and Andy Isabella. With Johnson inactive, Damiere Byrd and Trent Sherfield will represent the Cardinals' main downfield threats in Week 8.