Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Healthy inactive Week 8
Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Since hauling in five of 10 targets in the season-opening tie with Detroit in his NFL debut, Johnson has seen his role in the Cardinals' passing attack diminish. He's notched only 12 receptions over the past six games and played a season-low five snaps in the Week 7 win over the Giants while the coaching staff handed more opportunities to Pharoh Cooper and Andy Isabella. With Johnson inactive, Damiere Byrd and Trent Sherfield will represent the Cardinals' main downfield threats in Week 8.
More News
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Sparsely used Sunday•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Notches two receptions•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Does little with targets Sunday•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: On pace for first career start•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Hauls in two passes•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Sees 48 percent snap share•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...