Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Johnson missed just one contest prior to the Cardinals' Week 12 bye, only to emerge from the break with back-to-back healthy scratches. While the rookie sticks to the sideline, the offense will rely on Andy Isabella, Damiere Byrd and Trent Sherfield as its outside receivers.

