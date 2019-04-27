The Cardinals selected Johnson in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 174th overall.

The Fresno State product is yet another weapon for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals after Arizona already took Andy Isabella and Hakeem Butler. Johnson is a different type of receiver from those other two; he checks in as an average-sized receiver (6-foot-1, 201) with below-average speed (4.60 40-yard dash). That lack of eye-popping athleticism didn't stop him from racking up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Bulldogs. He's a smooth route runner who will start out as a depth option for the Cardinals, but he has some tools that could help him develop into a starter down the line.