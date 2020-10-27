Johnson was a healthy scratch for Sunday's 37-34 overtime victory versus the Seahawks.
In a game in which the Cardinals had four wide receivers with at least a 50-percent share of the snaps on offense, Johnson's DNP tells much about his standing in the receiving corps. All of DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald and Andy Isabella met the aforementioned playing criteria, while Trent Sherfield remained busy on special teams Sunday. As a result, Johnson is a fantasy non-entity at the moment.
More News
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Scratched for MNF•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Secures short catch Week 5•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Logs another DNP•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Makes two catches in season debut•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Season debut on tap•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Back from COVID-19 list•