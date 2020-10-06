Johnson was active but didn't play in Sunday's 31-21 loss at Carolina.

In fact, Johnson has only made his way onto the field in one of four games this season (Week 3 against the Lions when Christian Kirk was sidelined with a groin injury). If the pattern holds moving forward, Johnson will need an absence from the wide receivers above him on the depth chart to make an impact in the fantasy realm, and all of DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald, Kirk and Andy Isabella earned offensive snaps Sunday.

