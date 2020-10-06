Johnson was active but didn't play in Sunday's 31-21 loss at Carolina.
In fact, Johnson has only made his way onto the field in one of four games this season (Week 3 against the Lions when Christian Kirk was sidelined with a groin injury). If the pattern holds moving forward, Johnson will need an absence from the wide receivers above him on the depth chart to make an impact in the fantasy realm, and all of DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald, Kirk and Andy Isabella earned offensive snaps Sunday.
More News
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Makes two catches in season debut•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Season debut on tap•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Back from COVID-19 list•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Placed on COVID-19 list•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Misses back-to-back practices•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Appears in 10 games as rookie•