Johnson made one reception (on two targets) for 31 yards and caught a two-point conversion during Sunday's 23-17 defeat in Baltimore.

Johnson was the wide receiver to lose snaps with Michael Crabtree making his Cardinals debut, falling from 76 percent of the offensive plays in the season opener to just 32 percent Week 2. Crabtree got exactly the same share, which was well behind the top trio of Larry Fitzgerald (95), Christian Kirk (93) and Damiere Byrd (93). There's no telling if Crabtree will eventually crack into that group, but Johnson's precipitous drop in work seems to be the biggest initial takeaway from the former's presence.