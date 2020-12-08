Johnson hauled in all four targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 38-28 defeat to the Rams.

With Larry Fitzgerald (illness) out for a second straight game, the Cardinals operated with four wide receivers on the majority of snaps Week 13. The development allowed Johnson to work with DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk and Andy Isabella, and he finished second on the team in catches and third in receiving yards. There's no telling when Fitzgerald will be ready to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, so Johnson may continue to play a large role in Arizona's offense Week 14 versus the Giants.