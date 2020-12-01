Johnson made a seven-yard catch during Sunday's 20-17 defeat in New England.
The Cardinals were shorthanded at wide receiver due to Larry Fitzgerald (illness) and Trent Sherfield (undisclosed) residing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As a result, Johnson got on the field for the first time since Week 5 and almost made the most of his nine offensive snaps. On a short catch-and-run near the goal line before halftime, he was ruled to have broken the plane, but upon a review the play was reversed, and he was credited with the aforementioned grab. If Fitzgerald and/or Sherfield can't make it back to the active roster for Sunday's contest against the Rams, Johnson again may serve as the No. 4 WR behind DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk and Andy Isabella.
