Johnson played 46 of 65 offensive snaps during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Lions on his way to two catches (on seven targets) for 24 yards.

Among the eight Cardinals that recorded catches Week 3, five of them had a catch rate at or above 83.3 percent. Johnson wasn't one of them, as evidenced by his stat line, and accounted for nearly half of Kyler Murray's 12 incompletions. That said, Johnson was making his season debut after spending the first two games of the year on the reserve/COVID-19 list and seemed to be thrust into three-wide sets more often that Andy Isabella with Christian Kirk (groin) sidelined. If Kirk continues to miss time, Johnson may be able to expect a similar workload to Sunday's in the short term.