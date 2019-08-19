Johnson is making a case for the No. 3 receiver job in Arizona, ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss reports.

Weinfuss believes the sixth-round pick has stepped ahead of second-round selection Andy Isabella, while Scott Bordow of The Athletic simply notes that both rookies should have spots in four-receiver sets. It seems a bit early to make assumptions, with Trent Sherfield, Damiere Byrd and Kevin White (hamstring) also in the mix to earn snaps. Johnson hasn't exactly torn it up through two preseason games, catching five of 10 targets for 52 yards. Sherfield has brought in five of six passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns, and Isabella has one catch for a 59-yard score on four targets. The third week of the preseason should provide a useful hint.

