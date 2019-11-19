Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Minimal production again
Johnson recorded two catches on two targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 36-26 loss in San Francisco.
Johnson led all Cardinals outside receivers with a 33 percent share of the offensive plays, but once again he failed to impact the box score much, failing short of 20 receiving yards for the sixth time in 10 appearances this season. Because he has just 8.9 yards per catch, 4.5 yards per target and a 50 percent catch rate, it's difficult to rely on Johnson from week to week.
