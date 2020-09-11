Johnson missed practice Thursday and Friday for non-injury reasons, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

With no other details provided, it isn't clear if Johnson will be available for Sunday's game in San Francisco. It also isn't clear he'll have a significant role -- or even be active -- if he is available. The 2019 sixth-round pick was limited to a 21-187-1 receiving line on 42 targets last year.

