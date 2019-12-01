Play

Johnson (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Prior to the Cardinals' Week 12 bye, Johnson was a healthy scratch just once in 11 games, so his inclusion among the inactives this weekend is somewhat surprising. In his absence, Andy Isabella, Trent Sherfield and Damiere Byrd will serve as the team's outside receivers in some order.

