Johnson recorded two catches (on five targets) for 14 yards during Sunday's 34-33 win versus the Falcons.

While the Cardinals had outside wide receiver Damiere Byrd back in the lineup for the first time since Week 3, Johnson retained an 81 percent share of the offensive snaps Sunday, good for most among the team's receiving corps. Johnson likely will move back to a middling workload when Byrd is 100 percent healthy, but no matter his number of reps he'll have a regular role weekly in an offense that's finding its footing under rookie signal-caller Kyler Murray.