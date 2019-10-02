Johnson is the top candidate to receive his first career start Sunday in Cincinnati with Christian Kirk (ankle) and Damiere Byrd (hamstring) unlikely to suit up, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

If both Kirk and Byrd are among the Cardinals' Week 5 inactives, the remaining outside receivers will be Trent Sherfield, Johnson and Andy Isabella, with Larry Fitzgerald and Pharoh Cooper manning the two slot positions. On the season, Johnson has consistently been the fourth wide receiver in the pecking order, earning 55.4 percent of the offensive snaps. With Kirk (93 percent) and Byrd (71.8) sidelined, there's a chance Johnson will become the second-most utilized WR behind Fitzgerald.