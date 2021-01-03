Johnson is slated for a larger role in the Cardinals offense Sunday against the Rams after Christian Kirk (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

While he was inactive for eight of the first 10 games of the campaign, Johnson has had a modest role in the offense over the last five contests, hauling in 10 of 13 targets for 131 yards during that span. With Kirk out of the picture Week 17 and Larry Fitzgerald (groin) seemingly poised to join him on Arizona's list of inactives, Johnson could bump all the way up to the No. 2 receiver alongside DeAndre Hopkins. Still, in Johnson's 17 career appearances, he's averaged just 5.5 yards per target, so he may be hard-pressed for a notable performance Week 17, even if he experiences a decent increase in volume.