Johnson brought in two of four targets for 29 yards in the Cardinals' 17-13 preseason win over the Chargers on Thursday.

Johnson got his preseason off to a solid start, playing right from the opening series but failing to come up with his only target from Kyler Murray. However, the rookie wideout bounced back to snare two of his last three targets and flash some of the ability that he's displayed in training camp. The Fresno State product is fighting to carve out a No. 3 or No. 4 receiver spot and will look to continue making his case against the Raiders in the Cardinals' second preseason game next Thursday.