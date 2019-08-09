Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Pair of grabs in preseason opener
Johnson brought in two of four targets for 29 yards in the Cardinals' 17-13 preseason win over the Chargers on Thursday.
Johnson got his preseason off to a solid start, playing right from the opening series but failing to come up with his only target from Kyler Murray. However, the rookie wideout bounced back to snare two of his last three targets and flash some of the ability that he's displayed in training camp. The Fresno State product is fighting to carve out a No. 3 or No. 4 receiver spot and will look to continue making his case against the Raiders in the Cardinals' second preseason game next Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Robinson down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Where have all the tight ends gone?
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Travis Kelce, George Kittle and several more tight ends and...
-
What to watch on Thursday night
Heath Cummings says he'll be watching the Cardinals offense closely. Here's what else he's...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Did Zeke fall in our latest mock?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team, non-PPR mock draft and where players...
-
TEs worth waiting for in drafts
Want to wait until late on Draft Day to find a tight end to help you get off to a good start?...