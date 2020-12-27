Johnson caught two of three passes for 50 yards during Saturday's 20-12 defeat to the 49ers.

Johnson did most of his damage on a 45-yard bomb late in the third quarter, which was the Cardinals' longest play of the game. He otherwise was quiet on his 20 snaps on offense behind DeAndre Hopkins (75 of 82), Larry Fitzgerald (71) and Christian Kirk (68). Having said that, Hopkins suffered an upper-body injury during the game and Fitzgerald's recent practice reps were capped due to a groin issue, so the state of Arizona's receiving corps is in some flux.