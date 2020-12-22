Johnson totaled two receptions (on three targets) for 38 yards during Sunday's 33-26 victory against the Eagles.

The Cardinals made Andy Isabella a healthy scratch for a second straight game, going instead with Johnson as the fourth wide receiver behind DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald. Johnson's 32-yard catch at the end of the first half was Arizona's fourth-longest play of the contest, but he otherwise was quiet on 20 other offensive plays. Assuming he's available on game days, his lack of snaps and targets don't give much hope for production on a weekly basis.