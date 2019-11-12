Play

Johnson played 53 percent of the offensive snaps during Sunday's 30-27 defeat in Tampa Bay.

Despite leading all Cardinals outside receivers in the category, Johnson was blanked in the box score, failing to haul in any of his four targets. He's been the most consistent of his teammates at his particular position this season, seeing at least 40 percent of plays on offense in seven of nine appearances. Still, fellow rookie wide receiver Andy Isabella has come on of late with a 4-166-1 line on four targets over the last two games. At the moment, it appears coach Kliff Kingsbury has comfort in the duo operating on the outside with 2019 first overall pick Kyler Murray under center.

