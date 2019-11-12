Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Puts up zeroes in box score
Johnson played 53 percent of the offensive snaps during Sunday's 30-27 defeat in Tampa Bay.
Despite leading all Cardinals outside receivers in the category, Johnson was blanked in the box score, failing to haul in any of his four targets. He's been the most consistent of his teammates at his particular position this season, seeing at least 40 percent of plays on offense in seven of nine appearances. Still, fellow rookie wide receiver Andy Isabella has come on of late with a 4-166-1 line on four targets over the last two games. At the moment, it appears coach Kliff Kingsbury has comfort in the duo operating on the outside with 2019 first overall pick Kyler Murray under center.
More News
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: First career scoring grab•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Healthy inactive Week 8•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Sparsely used Sunday•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Notches two receptions•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Does little with targets Sunday•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: On pace for first career start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Top Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...