Johnson hauled in five of his 10 targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Lions.

Johnson was the third wide receiver selected by the Cardinals in the 2019 draft, going in the sixth round after second-rounder Andy Isabella and fourth-round pick Hakeem Butler. Granted, Butler is on IR with an avulsion fracture in his hand, but Isabella didn't even log one snap on offense Week 1. Meanwhile, Johnson was heavily utilized, ranking fourth in offensive snaps behind Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and Damiere Byrd. This game went to overtime, so Johnson may not be targeted double-digit times too often this season, but his share of those targets (18.5 percent) promises fruitful outings more often than not.