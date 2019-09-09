Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Receives 10 targets in pro debut
Johnson hauled in five of his 10 targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Lions.
Johnson was the third wide receiver selected by the Cardinals in the 2019 draft, going in the sixth round after second-rounder Andy Isabella and fourth-round pick Hakeem Butler. Granted, Butler is on IR with an avulsion fracture in his hand, but Isabella didn't even log one snap on offense Week 1. Meanwhile, Johnson was heavily utilized, ranking fourth in offensive snaps behind Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and Damiere Byrd. This game went to overtime, so Johnson may not be targeted double-digit times too often this season, but his share of those targets (18.5 percent) promises fruitful outings more often than not.
More News
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Four grabs in preseason finale•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Continues push for bigger role•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Making bid for No. 3 job•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Grabs three passes•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Pair of grabs in preseason opener•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Surprise listing on depth chart•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...