Johnson reeled in one of two passes for nine yards during Sunday's 26-7 road win versus the Giants.

With Larry Fitzgerald back from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Cardinals opted to make Andy Isabella a healthy scratch, which allowed Johnson to work as the No. 4 wide receiver behind DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk and Fitzgerald. The top trio earned between 72 and 84 percent of the plays on offense, while Johnson was limited to 24 percent and Trent Sherfield to six percent. Only Johnson got into the act among those two, but a nine-yard catch on such a small snap share is nothing to write home about.