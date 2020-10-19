Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game versus the Cowboys.
Johnson played just five offensive snaps in a Week 5 win against the Jets, and now he's been pushed completely out of the gameplan. There aren't many reps to go around with DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald handling most of the snaps in three-wide sets, but now Andy Isabella and Trent Sherfield are the only remaining reserves.
