Johnson is expected to have a role Sunday against the Lions with Christian Kirk (groin) sidelined, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Johnson missed the first two games of the season due to a spell on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but now that he's available, coach Kliff Kingsbury believes both Johnson and Andy Isabella will be involved in Arizona's offense. After being a regular part of the receiving corps as a rookie last year through the team's Week 12 bye, Johnson didn't log a single snap in the final five games of the campaign. His 8.8 YPC and 50 percent catch rate were uninspiring, to say the least, but he'll have a chance to make an impact as long as Kirk is sidelined.