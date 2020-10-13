Johnson gathered in his only target for five yards during Sunday's 30-10 road victory against the Jets.

Johnson's sole offensive look occurred just before the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter, and he got on the field for just five of the Cardinals' 75 plays on offense. On a positive note, he's impacted the box score in both of his appearances this season, so an injury on the depth chart in front of him may result in some targets for the second-year pro.