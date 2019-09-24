Johnson logged 36 of 75 offensive snaps during Sunday's 38-20 defeat to the Panthers.

Johnson again ranked fourth among Cardinals wide receivers in offensive snap share, seeing 48 percent behind Damiere Byrd (96), Larry Fitzgerald (92) and Christian Kirk (92). On this occasion, Johnson was far more utilized than Michael Crabtree, who matched the former's 32 percent Week 2 but fell off to just 17 percent Sunday. Arizona opted to release Crabtree on Monday, so Johnson seems to be locked in as the team's No. 4 WR, which translated to three receptions (on four targets) for 13 yards Week 3.

