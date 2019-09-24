Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Sees 48 percent snap share
Johnson logged 36 of 75 offensive snaps during Sunday's 38-20 defeat to the Panthers.
Johnson again ranked fourth among Cardinals wide receivers in offensive snap share, seeing 48 percent behind Damiere Byrd (96), Larry Fitzgerald (92) and Christian Kirk (92). On this occasion, Johnson was far more utilized than Michael Crabtree, who matched the former's 32 percent Week 2 but fell off to just 17 percent Sunday. Arizona opted to release Crabtree on Monday, so Johnson seems to be locked in as the team's No. 4 WR, which translated to three receptions (on four targets) for 13 yards Week 3.
More News
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Loses work with Crabtree present•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Receives 10 targets in pro debut•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Four grabs in preseason finale•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Continues push for bigger role•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Making bid for No. 3 job•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Grabs three passes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3.
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Trade, waiver replacements for Barkley
With Saquon Barkley set to potentially miss a significant amount of time, Chris Towers looks...
-
Top Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...