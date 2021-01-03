Johnson is in line to serve as the Cardinals' No. 2 wide receiver for Sunday's road game against the Rams with Larry Fitzgerald (groin) and Christian Kirk (undisclosed, reserve/COVID-19 list) sidelined, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

After making just two appearances through Arizona's first 10 contests of the season, Johnson has received a varied snap count in five consecutive games, leading to a 10-131-0 line on 13 targets. Behind DeAndre Hopkins, Chase Edmonds and tight end Dan Arnold, reps and passes from Kyler Murray still will be available for Johnson, Andy Isabella and Trent Sherfield. Considering his recent workload, Johnson should lead that trio, but his career mark of 5.5 yards per target doesn't project significant production.