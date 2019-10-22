Johnson tallied one reception (on two targets) for six yards during Sunday's 27-21 road win versus the Giants.

Johnson's share of the offensive snaps has swung wildly from week to week, ranging from 32 percent Week 2 to a season-high 95 percent Week 5. Consequently, the sudden drop Sunday to eight percent of those plays was unprecedented, as no injury was reported for the 2019 second-round pick, and the receiving corps still was without Christian Kirk (ankle). Johnson was a distant third to fellow outside options Trent Sherfield (82 percent) and Damiere Byrd (80 percent) in terms of usage, so it'll be interesting to see if that remains the reality Week 8 versus the Saints and beyond.