Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Sparsely used Sunday
Johnson tallied one reception (on two targets) for six yards during Sunday's 27-21 road win versus the Giants.
Johnson's share of the offensive snaps has swung wildly from week to week, ranging from 32 percent Week 2 to a season-high 95 percent Week 5. Consequently, the sudden drop Sunday to eight percent of those plays was unprecedented, as no injury was reported for the 2019 second-round pick, and the receiving corps still was without Christian Kirk (ankle). Johnson was a distant third to fellow outside options Trent Sherfield (82 percent) and Damiere Byrd (80 percent) in terms of usage, so it'll be interesting to see if that remains the reality Week 8 versus the Saints and beyond.
More News
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Notches two receptions•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Does little with targets Sunday•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: On pace for first career start•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Hauls in two passes•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Sees 48 percent snap share•
-
Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Loses work with Crabtree present•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 7 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 7,...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Young RB ready?
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Top Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...