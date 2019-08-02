Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Surprise listing on depth chart
Johnson is listed as the backup to starting wide receive Christian Kirk on the Cardinals' first depth chart of training camp, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Johnson isn't expected to surpass Kirk in almost every case, but more notably the 2019 sixth-rounder is listed ahead of fourth-round rookie Hakeem Butler. Such a scenario has been made possible by Johnson's performance throughout camp to date. Among his big plays was a 65-yard touchdown on a deep ball from backup QB Brett Hundley during 11-on-11 work at Tuesday's practice, per Kyle Odegard of the team's official site. With Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald locked into starting roles, there are still one or two regular spots up for grabs in the new air raid offense. If Johnson can prove effective as an outside receiver, he could make an impact right away as a pro.
