Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson: Won't suit up Week 16
Johnson (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Johnson will be a healthy scratch for the fourth consecutive time Sunday, as he has 21 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown this season. With the rookie sidelined again, Andy Isabella and Trent Sherfield are in line to handle the depth receiver snaps for the game.
