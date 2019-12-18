Play

The Cardinals signed Bierria off the Jaguars' practice squad Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Bierria played a full season with the Broncos last year and added four games to his resume in 2019, but he mainly stuck to special teams during that stretch. The Broncos let him go in October, and he has spent time with the Jaguars' practice squad since. The Cardinals hope Bierria can add depth to their linebacking corps after placing Tanner Vallejo (ribs) on injured reserve, but Bierria isn't slated for a consistent defensive role.

