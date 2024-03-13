Ismael has agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Cardinals, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Ismael filled a depth role along Arizona's offensive line in 2023, and he's likely to reprise that role in 2024. The interior offensive lineman has appeared in 31 NFL games but started only five.
