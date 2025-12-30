The Cardinals moved Clark (back) to injured reserve Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Clark developed a back injury during Week 17 that forced him out of last Sunday's loss to the Bengals. The cornerback's movement to IR will end his 2025 season as the Cardinals have been eliminated from playoff contention. Clark finished with 25 tackles (17 solo) and two passes defensed through 14 games. Kalen King will likely operate as the reserve slot cornerback for the Cardinals' Week 18 divisional matchup against the Rams.