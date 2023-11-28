Clark recorded nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 37-14 loss versus the Rams.

Clark did not play a single defensive snap in the two games leading up to the Cardinals' contest in Week 12, but he made a case for more playing time Sunday, earning a share of the team lead for total tackles. What he lacks in size he seems to make up for somewhat with a combination of burst, speed and aggression, and it would make sense for a collapsing Arizona team to continue to give reps to its rookie sixth-rounder during the home stretch of the season.